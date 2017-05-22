Tokyo cops nab suspected serial molester

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 20-year-old man suspected in a series of molestation incidents involving women in Nishi-Tokyo City that have taken place in recent months, reports TBS News (May 22).

At 7:35 pm. on May 10, Tatsuma Ishikawa, a part-time worker, came up from behind a female high school student returning home and covered her mouth. He then allegedly reached under her skirt and fondled her lower body before fleeing the scene.

Officers from the Tanashi Police Station have accused Ishikawa of indecent assault. He admits to the allegations, according to the Sankei Shimbun (May 21).

Ishikawa became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area.

The case is one of a string of similar incidents that have taken place since January. Police are now investigating the suspect for his possible involvement in the other cases.