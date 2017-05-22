KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a burned corpse in Nishikyo Ward on Monday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 22).

At 4:25 a.m., a man out for a stroll at Arashiyamahigashi Park alerted emergency services after discovering the burned body.

Officers from the Nishikyo Police Station arriving at the scene found the body, likely belonging to an adult male, near one plastic bottle and two canteens, all of which were filled with kerosene. A lighter was also found atop a bench.

Police, who suspect that the person used the items to set himself ablaze in taking his life, are now seeking to identify the body. A bag was also found dropped nearby but it did not contain any identification papers.