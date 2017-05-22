Fukuoka man threatens ‘to kill’ student after demands for sock-less girls unmet

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a man for allegedly calling a high school in Munakata City and threatening to kill a student after previous requests for female students to go barefoot were unmet, reports TV Asahi (May 18).

In April, Kentaro Shirakawa, 48, allegedly called the school and said, “I’ll kill any student I come across wearing ankle-high socks, you got that?”

Shirakawa has been accused of interfering with the running of the school, which was forced to implement security measures after the incident. The suspect admits to the charges. “I wanted barefoot high school girls to come back,” the suspect told police.

Over the past year, the suspect repeatedly called the school, insisting that its dress code for uniforms require female students to not wear socks, police said.

Prior to committing the crime, Shirakawa became enraged after his demands were ignored, police said.