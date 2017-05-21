Hiroshima cops arrest man in murder of uncle

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police have arrested a 36-year-old man in Shiga Prefecture in the murder of his uncle in his residence in Hiroshima City, reports TBS News (May 20).

On Friday, police arrested Masateru Sasai in the murder and robbery of Tooru Sasai, 67, whose stab-riddled body was found inside his residence in Hiroshima City on May 13.

The suspect denies the charges. “I’ve got nothing to say,” he told police.

Prior to the discovery of his body, Shiga Prefectural Police apprehended the suspect in a separate case. A request was then sent to police in Hiroshima to search the residence after the suspect revealed that a person was dead.

Prior to his arrest, the suspect had been placed on a nationwide wanted list. According to TV Asahi (May 20), he was apprehended at the residence of an acquaintance in Otsu City, Shiga. Police did not explain how or why he was freed in the other investigation.

In addition to killing his uncle, Sasai has been accused of stealing the victim’s vehicle.