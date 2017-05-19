Tokyo cops: Kanto-based yakuza syndicate splits

TOKYO (TR) – A prominent organized crime group in the Kanto area has dissolved, investigative sources with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police learned on Wednesday, reports the Nikkei Shimbun (May 17).

According to the sources, the Tokyo-based Matsuba-kai split due to internal strife. Beginning several years ago, the gang had experienced problems related to promotions of upper-level members.

As a result, certain members are expected to form a new syndicate. Police will proceed with measures to recognize the new gang under the Anti-Organized Crime Law.

As of the end of last year, the Matsuba-kai, whose headquarters is in Taito Ward, had about 650 members. In addition to Tokyo, the gang maintains significant operations in Tochigi and Ibaraki prefectures.