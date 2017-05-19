Tattoo trouble: Yakuza arrested in bathhouse incident

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested a boss of a gang affiliated with the Yamaguchi-gumi over an altercation involving the display of their tattoos at a bathhouse in Kita Ward earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 17).

On the evening of February 10, Takashi Ueno, 55, the number-two boss in the Oumi-gumi, and three other gang members allegedly entered the premises of the bathhouse and displayed their colorful irezumi tattoos such that they could be visible to other bathers.

Ueno and two other suspects, who have been charged with disrupting business operations, deny the charges, saying they do not recall the incident. The fourth gang member has declined to comment on the allegations.

According to police, the bathhouse is under the control of the Aizukotetsu-kai, a gang affiliated with the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, the chief rival of the Yamaguchi-gumi. Members of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi are known to regularly use the facility.

In carrying out the alleged crime, Ueno and the other gang members allegedly antagonized a male bather by commenting on their tattoos.