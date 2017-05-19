Okayama cops: Murder-suicide suspected after 2 corpses found in residence

OKAYAMA (TR) – Okayama Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a murder-suicide following the discovery of two bodies likely belonging to a man and his wife in their residence in Okayama City on Thursday, reports Sanyo News (May 18).

At 12:35, the body of a woman was found collapsed and bleeding from the head in the living room of the residence, located in Naka Ward. Emergency personnel arriving at the scene confirmed her dead. A heavy weapon was found nearby.

A member of the emergency crew also found the body of a man inside a bathtub filled with water. His left wrist had been gashed. A knife was dropped beside the tub.

According to the Okayama-Chuo Police Station, the bodies likely belong to Shinji Yoshikawa and his wife, both 65. After Yoshikawa failed to arrive at work earlier this week, representatives of his company and a member of management of the building entered the premises and made the grisly discovery.

With a will found inside the premises and the front door locked at the time of arrival of the co-workers, police suspect Yoshikawa killed his wife before taking his own life.