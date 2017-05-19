Fukuoka cops seize van used in ¥384 million robbery

FUKUOKA (TR) – A van used in the robbery of more than 380 million yen from a man in Fukuoka City’s Chuo Ward last month has been seized, it has been learned, reports TV Asahi (May 19).

According to Fukuoka Prefectural Police, the white van used by the suspects to flee the scene of the crime was found abandoned somewhere in the city.

On April 20, two persons sprayed the victim, a 29-year-old male company employee from Tokyo’s Adachi Ward, with tear gas in a parking lot in front of a branch of Mizuho Bank located in the Tenjin area before snatching 384 million yen in cash. The assailants then fled the scene inside the van, which was driven by a third suspect.

Later that day, police apprehended four Korean nationals who were attempting to leave the country via Fukuoka Airport with more than 700 million yen in cash in their possession. Earlier this month, a branch of Japan Customs said that the suspects arrested at the airport are believed to have been involved in the robbery at the bank.