Shiga cops seek help of public in ’08 severed-corpse case

SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public identifying a man whose body was found severed and scattered at Lake Biwa nearly a decade ago, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (May 17).

On Wednesday, police handed out tissue packs containing an information sheet about the man in front of four train stations. The sheet describes him as standing more than 170 centimeters in height. Believed to be aged between 30 and 50, he has a growth of some kind beneath his left eye.

Beginning in May of 2008, body parts belonging to the man, including his head and both arms and feet, were found scattered along the shore of Lake Biwa in Omihachiman City and other areas.

Police subsequently launched an investigation on suspicion of murder and abandoning a corpse. Thus far, 714 pieces of information have been received in the case the man remains unidentified.

“Even something seemingly minor is wanted,” said Shinobu Ohashi, the chief of the Omihachiman Police Station. “I think provision of this kind of information will definitely lead to the resolution of the case.”

A reward of 3 million yen is being offered for information pertinent to the case.