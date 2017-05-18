Nagoya teen girl brings newborn’s corpse to police station

AICHI (TR) – A 16-year-old girl has been arrested after she brought the body of a newborn baby to a police station in Nagoya’s Midori Ward on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 18).

At 7:10 p.m., the girl, a second-year high school student, arrived at the Midori Police station by herself with the body of the infant in a bag. The body was wrapped in a towel with the umbilical cord still attached. The girl was subsequently arrested on charges of abandoning a corpse.

The girl, who lives in the ward with her parents, initially told officers upon her arrival that she might be pregnant. However, after further discussion she confessed and revealed the contents of the bag.

The suspect claims to have given birth at the residence on around May 10. The body remained there until her arrival at the station, she said. “It became unbearable so I came here,” the suspect was quoted.

The results of an autopsy scheduled for Thursday will be used to determine the cause and time of death.