1.4-meter-long alligator gar captured at Nagoya Castle

AICHI (TR) – Following several eyewitness reports, an alligator gar was captured by city officials at Nagoya Castle on Wednesday, reports TV Asahi (May 18).

Officials from the government of Nagoya pulled the alligator gar, measuring 1.4 meters in length, from the Outer Moat of the castle at about 5:30 p.m.

With sharp teeth and a long mouth, the non-native fish poses a threat to local animals. Officials believed two alligator gar were living in the moat of the castle. A search for the second one was scheduled to be launched on Thursday.