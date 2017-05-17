Tokyo cops nab trio in assault, robbery during home renovation

TOKYO (TR) – Three men have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 51-year-old man and robbing him of 4.5 million yen after breaking into his house in Hachioji City, reports TV Asahi (May 16).

On the evening of January 29, Shohei Osawa, 26, Hayato Suzuki, also 26, and an accomplice allegedly trespassed into the residence of the victim, located in the Daimachi area, and assaulted him, including beating him with a desk lamp. The victim suffered five broken ribs in the incident.

Osawa and another suspect admit to the charges, while the remaining suspect denies the allegations, police said.

Prior to the incident, Suzuki, who works at a remodeling company, was handling renovation work at the victim’s home, police said. He informed Osawa and the other accomplice that the victim does not lock his windows and stores large amounts of cash in the residence.