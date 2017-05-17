Gifu cops: Woman likely left man’s corpse in residence for 1 year before her death

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police said on Tuesday that a 63-year-old woman likely left the body of an elderly man in the residence they shared in Gifu City for an extended period before her death last month, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (May 17).

On May 12, officers from the Gifu-Naka Police Station found two bodies in the residence shared by Yukiko Nishibori and 84-year-old Kazuo Yamashita.

According to the station, the results of an autopsy conducted on the body likely belonging to Nishibori revealed that she died of natural causes around late April. For Yamashita, who is believed to have died more than one year ago, the cause of death is not known.

Neither corpse showed signs of external injuries. The body of Yamashita had turned skeletal.

Both persons began collecting welfare in 2005. On April 4, Nishibori collected the payment for her and Yamashita at a municipal office. However, when she did not arrive at the office to receive the payments for May a government employee alerted police after visiting the residence and finding the door locked.