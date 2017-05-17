After the matsuri: The Asakusa Takahashi-gumi



















TOKYO (TR) – The annual Sanja Matsuri, a Shinto festival dating back centuries, regularly attracts more than 1.5 million revelers over the third weekend in May.

Considered one of the biggest in Japan, the festival features numerous mikoshi, or portable shrines, being carried by boisterous participants outfitted in traditional happi coats through the streets of the historic area of Asakusa in Taito Ward.

Among those on hand are members of the Asakusa Takahashi-gumi organized crime group. Despite the enactment of legislation in October of 2011 that seeks to restrict gang activities, the group managesto participate — sometimes with the assistance of the police — in the festivities. The photo gallery shows members of the gang relaxing after carting a mikoshi through a neighborhood near the Asakusa View Hotel in 2015.