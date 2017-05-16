Yamaguchi-gumi bosses accused of fraudulent company registration

OSAKA (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a pair of bosses in gangs affiliated with the Yamaguchi-gumi for fraudulently providing false information in the registration of a company three years ago, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (May 10).

Police have accused Kenji Eguchi, the 62-year-old boss of the Kenshin-kai, and Nobuyoshi Takashima, the 39-year-old boss of the Hoyu-kai, of working together to file false documentation with an Osaka government office for a change in the status of a construction company from limited liability to public in June of 2014.

Four other persons have been accused in the case. All six of the suspects, who have been charged with the digital fabrication of a notarized document, have declined to comment on the allegations.

According to police, the forged document was minutes for a non-existent meeting of general shareholders of the company in which Takashima was elected as representative director. Police contend that the office of the company is actually used for the organized crime group, according to the Sankei Shimbun (May 10).