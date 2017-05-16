TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a government employee for fraudulently opening bank accounts to sell to a criminal group, reports Fuji News Network (May 15).

In April of last year, Keisuke Nara, a 29-year-old employee at the Board of Education for Katsushika Ward, is alleged to have opened bank accounts and obtained three cash cards in his name for the purpose of distributing to a fraud group.

The suspect, who has been charged with fraud, admits to the allegations.

According to police, the suspect committed the crime in order to pay back debts. After seeing an advertisement on an underground internet site claiming that payment of 100,000 yen would be made in return for three bank accounts, he sent the cash cards received fraudulently to a designated address.

A representative of the Katsushika Ward office described the arrest as “regrettable,” according to TBS News (May 15). “We will thoroughly tighten discipline,” the representative said.