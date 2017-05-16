School bus carrying 54 children crashes in Kobe; 1 woman dead, 10 injured

HYOGO (TR) – A bus carrying 54 children returning from a field trip crashed into a car on a road in Kobe City on Monday, leaving one person dead and 10 others injured, reports TV Asahi (May 15).

At around 3 p.m.he bus rented by a day care center in Ono City collided with the car, killing its female driver and injuring three passengers, authorities said, adding that seven children were also injured. None of the injuries to the 10 persons are considered life-threatening.

Hyogo Prefectural Police are investigating the crash, believing the car likely crossed into the opposing lane before hitting the bus.