Saitama cops: Elderly man strangled wife to death

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested an elderly man for strangling his wife, who later died, at their apartment in Kawaguchi City on Monday, reports TV Asahi (May 15).

In the early morning hours, Fumio Matsuzaki, 71, telephoned police to report that he had killed his wife. Officers arriving at the residence found the woman, 68-year-old wife Sueko, collapsed in the living room at around 4 a.m

Sueko was transported to a hospital where she was later confirmed dead.

Matsuzaki, who has been charged with attempted murder, admits to the charges. “I tried to kill her by strangling her,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police are now considering whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.