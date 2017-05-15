TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have raided a parlor in Shinjuku Ward that no doubt gives new meaning to a physical.

On Monday, police announced the bust of a massage parlor Medical Clinic, located in a residential building the Shimo-Ochiai area, for providing sexual services in violation of the law, reports the Asahi Shimbun (May 15).

According to police, two masseuses at the parlor, outfitted — as the name implies — like a medical clinic, provided sexual services to a 42-year-old male company employee on May 13 in a location prohibited under the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses.

Atsushi Kawahara, the 56-year-old manager, admits to the allegations. “In the past, I as well enjoyed the medical fetish,” the suspect is quoted by police, according to TBS News (May 15).

A “medical fetish” parlor falls under the SM sub-category in the commercial sex trade. At Medical Clinic, customers to the parlor are provided a so-called “interview” upon arrival whereby the desired sexual service is be explained to a masseuse in a nurse uniform.

Police seized a variety of gowns, syringes of various capacity, glass beakers, metal trays, stethoscopes and other equipment from inside the parlor.

Via reservations made on the internet, clients visit Medical Clinic from around the nation. During the investigation, police found a customer list with about 500 names. Over a four-year period, the business collected 56 million yen, police said.