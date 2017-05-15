SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested two men suspected in multiple bag-snatching cases in a number of cities in the prefecture, reports TBS News (May 13).

Early on April 29, Kaito Hoshino, 20, and another male of the same age allegedly beat the head of a 25-year-old male office worker as he returned home on a road in Warabi City after pinning back his arms. They then robbed him of 40,000 yen contained inside a bag before fleeing the scene.

The suspects, who have been charged with robbery, admit to the allegations. “We did it together,” one of the suspects is quoted by police.

The suspects became persons of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area.

The suspects have hinted at involvement in a string of similar crimes that have taken place in Warabi, Toda and Kawaguchi cities since late April. In one case on May 9, two persons attacked a 50-year-old man from behind as he commuted home on a road in Toda and stole a wallet containing about 60,000 yen in cash and a smartphone.