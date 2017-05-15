Kanagawa cops nab yakuza in truck-ramming incident at rival office

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested an organized crime member for allegedly ramming a truck into the front of an office of a rival gang in Atsugi City last year, reports TV Asahi (May 15).

In the early morning hours of February 27, 2017, Tomohiko Inoue, a 46-year-old member of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, allegedly participated in the ramming of a two-ton truck into a shutter door at an office of a third-tier organization of the Yamaguchi-gumi in the Tsumadahigashi area.

Inoue, who has been charged with inflicting property damage, has told police that he does not recall the incident.

The truck, which had been reported, stolen was later found abandoned about 400 meters from the office. The damage was discovered by a routine police patrol at around 5:30 a.m. that day.

A check of security camera footage taken in the vicinity of the office showed the truck ramming the door about two hours prior to the discovery of the damage.

The Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi formed in 2015 as a rival gang to the Kobe-based Yamaguchi-gumi. Between the incident and Inoue’s arrest, the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi further splintered into another gang, resulting in the existence three Yamaguchi-gumi syndicates.