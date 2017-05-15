Hiroshima cops: Elderly man strangles mentally ill wife to death

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police have arrested an 80-year-old man for strangling his mentally ill wife to death in the residence they shared in Hatsukaichi City on Saturday, reports TBS News (May 13).

At around 10:00 a.m., Michinori Kobayashi telephoned police to report that he had killed his wife, 80-year-old Mieko. Police arriving at the scene found the body of the woman in a bedroom on the first floor with marks around her neck consistent with strangulation.

According to police, the suspect used a vinyl cord to strangle his wife about two hours before alerting police. He has admitted to intending to kill his wife.

Mieko began suffering from dementia several years ago. Police believe that the suspect committed the crime after becoming tired from taking care of her, according to Fuji News Network (May 14).