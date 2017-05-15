Hiroshima cops: Arrest of man in Shiga leads to discovery of corpse

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a tip from law enforcement in Shiga Prefecture led to the discovery of the stab-riddled body of a 67-year-old man inside his residence in Hiroshima City, reports TBS News (May 14).

On Saturday, officers found the body of Tooru Sasai lying face-up in the living room of his residence in the Ochiai-Minami area of Asakita Ward. He had been stabbed in the head and chest.

Sasai lived alone. Prior to the discovery, Shiga Prefectural Police apprehended a man, aged in his 30s, in a separate case. A request was then sent to police in Hiroshima to search the residence after the suspect revealed that a person was dead, according to TV Asahi (May 15).

According to a neighbor of Sasai, a suspicious vehicle with a licence plate from Shiga Prefectura was seen parked at the residence in April.

“It was one guy inside a rental car with a license plate from Shiga Prefecture,” the neighbor told the network. “He was always loitering around, chatting on his mobile phone. Neighbors saw him coming and going all the time.”

Sasai’s residence was locked at the time police entered. His vehicle was observed to be missing. On Sunday, police launched an investigation on suspicion of robbery resulting in murder.