TOKYO (TR) – A car flipped over and caught on fire at a driving school in Tama City on Sunday, killing the driver inside, TV Asahi reports (May 14).

Authorities received an emergency call at around 5 p.m. reporting that a car had flipped over near the entrance of Tokyu Driving School.

A crew from the Tokyo Fire Department arriving at the scene extinguished a blaze that had broken out after the vehicle turned over after about 30 minutes. A body believed to be that of the driver was later found inside. The person was confirmed dead at the scene.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating the cause of the incident and working to identify the body.