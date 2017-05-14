Tokyo cops: Yokota Air Base employee had been drinking prior to crash

TOKYO (TR) – A civilian employee at Yokota Air Base had been drinking prior to an accident that left a man injured in Fussa City last week, it has been revealed, reports TV Asahi (May 13).

The employee, aged in 40s, crashed the vehicle he was driving into another vehicle carrying the victim, aged in his 20s, at an intersection in the Musashinodai area at around 6 p.m. on May 7.

According to the Fussa Police Station, the employee, who was driving after consuming alcohol, ran a red light at the intersection and crashed into the vehicle of the victim, who approached from the right after going through a green light.

The employee has not been arrested.

A liaison committee that includes Tokyo and the six cities and towns surrounding the base said a report about the incident was received from the North Kanto Defense Bureau four days later, the Asahi Shimbun reported (May 13).

The committee called on the commander of the base as well as the director of the bureau to observe stricter official discipline and strive for prevention of future incidents, and to immediately report information about such incidents.

“It is regrettable that the provision of information was delayed,” the committee said. “Not only is that a cause concern for citizens, but also leads to worsening feelings.”