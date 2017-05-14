Tokyo cops nab scalper of Exile tickets

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old man suspected in the scalping tickets of tickets for boy band Exile, reports NHK (May 12).

In June of last year, Yusuke Ikeda, a resident of Chofu City, purchased 98 tickets for bands Exile and J Soul Brothers for the purpose of resale, a violation of a public nuisance ordinance regarding scalping.

Ikeda denies the charges. “I wanted a good seat for concerts so I bought a lot, and then I sold only those that were left over,” the suspect is quoted.

According to police, the suspect had priority to purchase tickets through a fan club starting three years ago. He is believed to have resold about 20 million yen in tickets since then via the internet.