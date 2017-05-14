Ibaraki cops: Male corpse found in refrigerator of abandoned home

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a male corpse at an abandoned residence in Hitachi City, reports Fuji News Network (May 14).

At around noon, a 44-year-old male workman alerted police after find the body inside a commercial-use refrigerator left outside the building, located in the Shimodogiuchicho area.

Police arriving at the scene found the decayed body inside the the unit, which measures 2 meters in height. The person is believed to have died at least one week before, police said.

Based on a driver’s license found at the scene, police suspect that man is a 50-year-old resident of Saitama Prefecture.

Police are investigating the case on suspicion of corpse abandonment.