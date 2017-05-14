Hand of boy, 3, gets jammed in escalator for 2 hours in Chiba

CHIBA (TR) – A 3-year-old boy’s hand was jammed in an escalator at a shopping mall in Sakura City on Saturday for some two hours before being freed by authorities, reports TBS News (May 13).

A security guard at the mall made an emergency call at around 1 p.m. reporting that the boy’s right hand was caught in an escalator on the first floor of Aeon Town.

Authorities arrived to find the boy’s right hand caught between the escalator’s handrail and the machinery. He was freed a little more than two hours later.

The boy was transported to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with a bruise on his right hand, according to the Asahi Shimbun (May 13). There were no other injuries reported, authorities said.

The details of the case are being investigated, police said, adding that the boy became jammed when he was playing near the escalator during his visit to the mall with his mother to have lunch.