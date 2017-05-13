Ex-yakuza held in ¥500,000 extortion involving school girl

TOKYO (TR) – Two former organized crime syndicate members and a high school girl were arrested for allegedly extorting 500,000 yen from a 27-year-old man, reports TV Asahi (May 12).

In December of 2016, Yuki Kawabata, 29, a former Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi member, another former member of the same gang and the girl, 17, allegedly extorted the victim, who was in a sexual relationship with the teenager, out of a total of 500,000 yen.

Kawabata and his accomplices are denying the charges. “I don’t remember making threats,” Kawabata was quoted by police.

According to police, the gangsters allegedly threatened the victim by saying, “Hey, how dare you, that’s my friend’s girlfriend. What the hell did you do with her?”

The teenage girl worked part-time at a restaurant run by the victim, police said.

Kawabata and his accomplices threatened the man into paying 25,000 yen a month on 10 occasions into the student’s account in December 2016 and January, police said.