TOKYO (TR) – A man in his 40s died in what is believed to have been a fall from a building just after being accused of groping a woman at a train station in Taito Ward, police said on Friday, reports TBS News (May 12).

At 12:15 a.m., the woman, aged in her 30s, exited a carriage of the JR Keihin Tohoku Line at Ueno Station while grabbing the arm of the man she claimed had fondled her body. She then delivered him to a station office, telling personnel that he was a chikan, or groper.

During discussions in the office, the man, who was not acquainted with the woman, fled the scene. At around 12:55, his body was found collapsed between two buildings, about 200 meters from the station. He was later confirmed dead at a nearby hospital.

Police suspect the man trespassed into one of the buildings after leaving the station and fell to his death. The case is being treated as the result of an accident or suicide.