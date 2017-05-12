Tokyo cops: Stabbing suspect used gown to enter hospital

TOKYO (TR) – Investigative sources with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police have revealed that a male student suspected in the stabbing of a 41-year-old dentist at a hospital in Bunkyo Ward donned a gown to enter the facility undetected, reports TV Asahi (May 11).

Police suspect that Yusuke Watanabe, a 30-year-old student at Nippon Medical School, gained access to a hospital affiliated with the Tokyo Medical and Dental University on Tuesday by wearing a medical gown. “I brought it from home,” the suspect told police during questioning in referring to the garment.

Prior to the attack, Watanabe changed from his regular clothes into the gown. He then entered a treatment room on the sixth floor of the hospital and allegedly stabbed the victim, who was later transported to a surgical department with injuries to his stomach that are not considered life-threatening.

Police subsequently arrested Watanabe on charges of attempted murder. Two knives, with blades measuring 15 and 21 centimeters in length, were found at the scene. “The knives were concealed inside the gown,” the suspect also told police.

Previously, Watanabe told police that he and the victim had gotten into a dispute over a woman the suspect is seeing prior to the incident.