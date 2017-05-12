Hermes store in Kyoto broken into

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following a break-in at a temporary outlet for French brand Hermes in Higashiyama Ward, reports Fuji News Network (May 11).

At around 5:15 a.m., a security firm alerted police about the break-in at the store, located in the Gion area. Officers from the Higashiyama Police Station arriving at the scene discovered a glass door had been smashed and wrenched open.

Merchandise, furnishings and packaging valued at around 100,000 yen were found to have been stolen from the premises, according to the Sankei Shimbun (May 12).

The store opened in November of last year to accommodate the surge in the number of foreign tourists visiting Gion. It will remain in place through the end of July.