Tokyo cops: Stabbing suspect claims trouble with victim over woman

TOKYO (TR) – Investigative sources with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Wednesday revealed that a male student in custody over a stabbing incident at a hospital in Bunkyo Ward had experienced trouble with the victim regarding a woman, reports Jiji Press (May 10).

Police suspect that Yusuke Watanabe, a 30-year-old student at Nippon Medical School, planned the stabbing of the victim, a 41-year-old dentist, at a hospital affiliated with Tokyo Medical and Dental University on Tuesday. “We had some trouble regarding a woman I am seeing,” the suspect said.

In carrying out the attack, Watanabe allegedly stabbed the victim in a treatment room of the hospital. Police arriving at the scene found the dentist with multiple stab wounds to his stomach. The victim was transported to a surgical department of the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police subsequently arrested Watanabe on charges of attempted murder. Two knives, with blades measuring 15 and 21 centimeters in length, were found at the scene, according to NHK (May 9).