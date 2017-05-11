Tokyo cops: Ex-elementary school janitor planted spy cam in toilet

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former janitor at an elementary school in the capital for planting a hidden camera in a girls’ toilet to take illicit videos, reports Nippon News Network (May 10).

In February, Kazunari Nakagawa, 45, allegedly used the camera he planted in the toilet to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of the lower half of the body of an 11-year-old girl.

Nakagawa, who has been accused of violating the anti-child pornography law, admits to the charges. “I took the films for sexual pleasure,” the suspect was quoted by the Oi Police Station, according to the Sankei Shimbun reported (May 10).

Nakagawa was employed as a janitor of the school at the time of the incident, police said, adding that the suspect planted the camera while classes were in session.

Police believe Nakagawa committed the same crime in the past on numerous occasions after a search of his residence uncovered a massive collection of voyeur videos of young girls.

In February, the suspect was initially arrested on suspicion of taking illicit films of a woman on a train. During the investigation of that case, police found the voyeur videos of young girls when searching his belongings.