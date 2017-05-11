Gifu cops accuse man of fraudulently collecting pension after corpse found in house

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police have arrested a 57-year-old man for fraudulently receiving pension payments after a corpse was found in his residence in Gifu City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 10).

In April, Kazuo Shibata is alleged to have received 190,000 yen pension payments for his father while not informing the relevant authorities that he had passed away.

Shibata, who has been charged with fraud, admits to the allegations. “Without an income, I left [reporting the death of my father] as is to keep receiving the pension,” the suspect said.

On Monday, police entered the residence of Shibata and found skeletal remains likely belonging to his father atop a bed. Officers were working off a tip by a government worker who had been unable to contact his father. Shibata was arrested the next day.

Police believe that the Shibata’s father died several years ago, meaning the suspect had received several million yen in payments fraudulently.

Police are now investigating whether to apply charges of abandoning a corpse to Shibata.