Akita cops: Murder-suicide suspected after bodies of woman, son found

AKITA (TR) – Akita Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a murder-suicide after the discovery of the bodies of a woman and her son in their residence in Yuzawa City on Tuesday, reports TBS News (May 10).

At around 12:30 p.m., the body of Sakiko Suzuki, 79, was found lying face-up in the living room by a female acquaintance.

Police arriving at the scene confirmed the woman, who had a towel wrapped around her neck, dead at the scene. Based on marks on her neck it is believed she was strangled to death.

Suzuki’s son, 51-year-old Yoshiyuki, was later found hanged by a cord in a hut on the premises of the residence.

With no signs of the residence having been ransacked, police suspect that Yoshiyuki strangled his mother to death before taking his own life. Both persons are believed to have died several days before the discovery.

The female acquaintance arrived at the residence after had been unable to reach Suzuki and her son for an extended period.