Shizuoka cops nab man over fire at dormitory that seriously injured 3

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 52-year-old man for an arson attack at a dormitory for a staffing company in Shizuoka City that injured three persons on Sunday, reports NHK (May 8).

At just after 10:00 p.m., the blaze broke out at dormitory, located in the Shimizu area. The fire entirely engulfed a two-floor residential housing unit and parts of four other adjoining structures.

A male company officer, 69, and two other male employees suffered burns over the entire lengths of their bodies in the blaze.

Police subsequently charged Noboru Takeshita, a temporary worker at the company, on charges of arson.

Prior to the incident, Takeshita was observed getting into a quarrel in the dormitory. After he exited the premises, the fire began and he disappeared.

The following morning, police located Takeshita on a road in Shizuoka City. He has declined to comment about whether he started the fire.