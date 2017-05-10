Osaka cops: Woman’s corpse found in Dotonbori River

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of woman’s corpse in a river in Naniwa Ward on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 9).

At around 1:15 p.m., a male cleaning worker found the body of the woman floating face-down in the Dotonbori River in the Saiwaicho area.

According to the Naniwa Police Station, the body did not have any external wounds. The estimated time of death was about two or three days before the discovery.

Believed to be in her 50s or 60s, the woman was clothed in a red long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. She had 1,000 yen in her possession.

Police are now seeking to identify the body.

The location of the discovery is beneath a bridge, not far from the Minami entertainment area.