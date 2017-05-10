Hyogo cops nab man with 200 plastic garbage containers

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a man suspected in a series of thefts of more than 200 plastic garbage collection containers across Nishinomiya City in recent months, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (May 10).

Daisuke Minamiguchi, a 43-year-old dealer of goods on the internet, has admitted to stealing two such containers from a garbage station in the Oimatsu area in February.

“I used them as boxes to sort out the items to be placed up for auction on the internet,” the suspect is quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

A search of a storage facility rented by the suspect in Higashi-Osaka revealed 220 containers. “Since around November, I have been going around in a van to carry back [ the containers],” the suspect told police.