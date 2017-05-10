HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police have launched an internal investigation over 85 million yen that has gone missing from a police station in Hiroshima City, reports NHK (May 10).

On Monday at around 8:00 p.m., a staff member in the accounting section on the first floor the Hiroshima Chuo Police Station noticed that a total of 85.72 million yen in cash was missing from a safe. The money had been seized as evidence in a fraud case.

Police are treating the case as an inside job in which a staff member stole the money. Details of the case, such as whether the safe was locked and why a large amount of cash was on hand, were not revealed by police.

Hiromi Yamada, the vice-chief of the station, expressed regret over the incident. “I want the investigation to reveal the truth,” the vice-chief said.