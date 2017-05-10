Chiba cops: Daycare employee installed spy cam in toilet

May 10, 2017 Tokyo Reporter Staff Chiba, Crime, Daily News, Japan, News

Chiba police have accused an employee at a daycare center in Funabashi City of installing a hidden camera in a bathroom
Chiba police have accused an employee at a daycare center in Funabashi City of installing a hidden camera in a bathroom (Fuji News Network)

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested an employee at a daycare facility in Funabashi City for allegedly trespassing into a women’s bathroom to take illicit films, reports Fuji News Network (May 9).

On Monday, police accused Shun Hikita, a 26-year-old part-time employee, of trespassing into the bathroom of the facility to install a hidden camera to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage.

Hikita admits to the allegations, police said.

The matter came to light after a female staff member found the camera installed in the door of the bathroom and inquired with other employees about the owner. Hikita then came forward to claim possession.

During an investigation conduced by the government of Funabashi, the suspect initially claimed that the item in question was a deodorizer before admitting to the crime, according to Nippon News Network (May 9).

Facebook Comments
Made In Japan