Chiba cops: Daycare employee installed spy cam in toilet

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested an employee at a daycare facility in Funabashi City for allegedly trespassing into a women’s bathroom to take illicit films, reports Fuji News Network (May 9).

On Monday, police accused Shun Hikita, a 26-year-old part-time employee, of trespassing into the bathroom of the facility to install a hidden camera to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage.

Hikita admits to the allegations, police said.

The matter came to light after a female staff member found the camera installed in the door of the bathroom and inquired with other employees about the owner. Hikita then came forward to claim possession.

During an investigation conduced by the government of Funabashi, the suspect initially claimed that the item in question was a deodorizer before admitting to the crime, according to Nippon News Network (May 9).