Tokyo cops: Thieves behind ice cream parlor break-ins responsible for other thefts

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police suspect the persons behind a recent rash of break-ins at ice cream parlors are also responsible for other thefts in the capital, reports TBS News (May 9).

According to investigative sources, it is believed that the persons are responsible for at least 10 break-ins, including at outlets of ice cream chain Baskin Robbins, that have taken place since the beginning of the month.

In the early morning hours of May 1, a glass door was smashed at the Sakura-Shinmachi branch of Baskin Robbins in Setagaya Ward and about 700,000 yen in cash taken. That same day, another outlet of the chain, also in Setagaya, was broken into but no money was taken.

Five days later, thieves smashed an entrance shutter at an outlet of the chain Kozo Sushi in Chofu City and stole a safe containing 200,000 yen.

Police are examining security camera footage in hopes of identifying the persons behind the thefts.