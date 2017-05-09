Tokyo cops: Man found bleeding at office might have been slashed at station

TOKYO (TR) – A male office worker told police he suffered a cut on his back when he stepped off a train at Tokyo Station during rush hour on Monday, reports TV Asahi (May 8).

The man, aged in his 40s, filed a report with police after his colleague spotted blood seeping through the back of his business shirt, saying he was probably slashed in the back while getting off the train at around 8:30 a.m.

The man felt pain in his back when he stepped onto the platform but continued to his office, police said, adding there was a cut about 5 millimeters long on his back.

Police are investigating whether an unknown person slashed the victim’s back. They are also considering that he may have been struck by another commuter’s luggage.