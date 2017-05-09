Saitama cops: Mugging of man, 50, connected to rash of similar robberies

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police suspect the mugging of a 50-year-old man in Toda City early Tuesday is connected to a rash of robberies that have taken place in the prefecture over the past few weeks, reports Fuji News Network (May 9).

At just after midnight, two men attacked the victim from behind as he commuted home on a road in the Nizo area and stole a wallet containing about 60,000 yen in cash and a smartphone.

The victim suffered minor injuries to his abdomen in the incident.

Police suspect the incident is connected to a series of at least six similar robberies that have taken place in roughly the same area of the prefecture since April 27.

In another case, a woman was beaten and robbed of her bag in Saitama City on May 8. She suffered a bone fracture in the incident. Early on May 3, two assailants assaulted a man, 58, as he returned home in Kawaguchi City and stole a wallet containing 1,000 yen and a mobile phone.