Ibaraki cops arrest woman after newborn’s corpse found in plumbing

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 33-year-old woman after the body of a newborn baby was found in the plumbing of her residence in the town of Oarai, reports Jiji Press (May 9).

At around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, a male maintenance worker found the body of the infant boy lodged in the plumbing of the residence, located in the Isohamacho area.

Police subsequently arrested Mika Suzuki on charges of abandoning a corpse. “I gave birth in the toilet,” the woman was quoted by the Mito Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

The discovery was made while the maintenance employee was using equipment to pump out a septic tank and noticed a line was blocked. The maintenance employee later delivered the corpse to a nearby police box.

During questioning, Suzuki, who lives in the residence with her mother and two-year-old daughter, said she gave birth in February.

Police will use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death of the boy.