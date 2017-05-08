Yamagata cops: Man, girl found dead in car in apparent suicide

YAMAGATA (TR) – Yamagata Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of the bodies of a man and young girl, likely his daughter, in a vehicle in the town of Oguni in an apparent suicide, reports NHK (May 7).

At around 5:00 a.m., a male passerby to the vehicle, which was parked along a mountain road in the Nishiokitama area, alerted police after finding the persons not moving inside.

Police arriving at the scene confirmed both persons dead. They are believed to be a man in his 40s and his daughter, aged around 10.

The bodies did not contain any external injuries but burned charcoal briquettes and a stove were found inside the locked vehicle. No suicide note was found inside.

According to police, the car is registered to a man living in Matsumoto City, Nagano Prefecture. The wife of the man reported him and her daughter missing on April 26.

Police are investigating whether the man made his daughter unwillingly taken part in the suicide.