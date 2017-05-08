Mie cops: Nagoya man admits to killing wife after corpse found in car

MIE (TR) – Mie Prefectural Police have arrested a 42-year-old man from Nagoya after the body of his wife was found inside a vehicle in Kumano City, reports Jiji Press (May 7).

On Saturday, the body of Naoko Nakayama, 41, was found in the trunk of a vehicle stopped in a parking lot in the town of Kiwa. The following day, police arrested her husband, Makoto, on charges of abandoning a corpse.

The suspec admits to the allegations. “I killed my wife,” the suspect was quoted by the Kiho Police Station.

The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be strangulation. She is believed to have died on around May 4.

Nakayama lived together with his wife in Nagoya’s Moriyama Ward. At some point prior to the discovery, the suspect appeared at the home of his father, located near the parking lot, and explained that he had killed his wife. “I didn’t know what to do so I returned home,” the suspect said.

The suspect’s father visited a police station at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police then visited the parking lot and found the body of the woman, who was clothed in casual wear. Her corpse showed signs of decay.

Police are now investigating whether to apply murder charges to Nakayama.