Gifu cops arrest disabled man after stabbing at BBQ leaves 1 dead

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police have arrested a 26-year-old mentally disabled man after a stabbing at a barbecue event in Mizunami City left one person dead and another injured on Sunday, reports TBS News (May 8).

At around 6:30 p.m., the suspect, who was not named, allegedly used a knife to stab Masato Owaki, 32, in the chest at the residence of the victim. He was later confirmed dead at a nearby hospital.

Another man, 42, received an injury to an arm that is not considered serious.

The suspect, who has a history of visiting a hospital for a mental disability, was subsequently arrested on charges of attempted murder. “It is a fact that I stabbed [them] but I did not have the intention of committing murder,” police quoted the suspect, who lives near the residence.

The incident took place during a barbecue event that included about 10 family members and other persons.