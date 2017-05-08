Fukuoka cops: Apartment fire in Kitakyushu leaves 6 dead, 1 missing

FUKUOKA (TR) – A fire that that began late on Sunday at an apartment complex in Kitakyushu City has left six people dead, five injured and one missing, police said, reports Fuji News Network (May 8).

At just before 11:30 p.m., emergency services received a tip about the outbreak of fire at the Nakamura Manor, located in Kokurakita Ward. Fire crews arriving at the scene extinguished the blaze about four hours later.

The fire consumed the entirety of the two-floor wood structure, which measures approximately 300 square meters, and two adjoining buildings. Two other adjoining buildings were partially damaged.

According to the Kokurakita Police Station, emergency personnel found six bodies in the ruins of the structures. Their identities are not known. An additional five persons jumped from the second floor of a structure to escape the fire. Some of them suffered various injuries, including smoke inhalation. Four other persons living in the complex have been confirmed safe.

The structures have a total of 16 residences, each occupied by one person. With the six bodies likely belonging to residents, one person remains unaccounted for, according to the Asahi Shimbun (May 8).

Police and fire officials are now investigating the cause of the fire.