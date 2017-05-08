Chiba cops: Woman hit, killed by Sobu Line in apparent suicide

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide after a woman was hit and killed by a train in Funabashi City on Sunday, reports TBS News (May 7).

At 9:20 a.m., the woman, aged in her 60s jumped from a platform at Nakayama Station in the path of an oncoming Sobu Line train bound for Tsudanuma Station.

The woman was confirmed dead at the scene. According to police, an examination of security camera footage showed the woman intentionally jumping in front of the train.

The incident caused delays to both the Sobu and Chuo lines in both directions, inconveniencing about 21,000 persons.